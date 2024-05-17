What are the horses' numbers in the 2024 Preakness Stakes?
The second leg of the 2024 Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is nearly here. Earlier this week, race officials were granted the pivotal task of assigning each horse a post position. The official numbers were revealed on Monday, May 13.
With only eight horses competing in this year's race, the post positions are important to take into consideration when trying to determine a winner. With the race favorite, Muth, now scratched from the race, the door is open for any horse to win at Pimlico, including Mystik Dan, who is looking for a shot to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Justify in 2018.
Here is each of the eight horses' post numbers for the 2024 Preakness Stakes.
2024 Preakness Stakes horse numbers
*All odds via FanDuel
Post
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Odds
1
Mugatu
Jeff Engler
Joe Bravo
20-1
2
Uncle Heavy
Robert E. Reid
Irad Ortiz Jr.
20-1
3
Catching Freedom
Brad H. Cox
Flavien Prat
6-1
5
Mystik Dan
Kenneth G. McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
5-2
6
Seize the Grey
D. Wayne Lukas
Jaime Torres
15-1
7
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Joel Rosario
15-1
8
Tuscan Gold
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
8-1
9
Imagination
Bob Baffert
Frankie Dettori
6-1
Preakness Stakes 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 18
Coverage starts: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT
Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland
TV: NBC
Streaming: Peacock
