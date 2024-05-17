What are the horses' numbers in the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Stakes Barn awaits horses this morning at Pimlico Race Course.

The second leg of the 2024 Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, is nearly here. Earlier this week, race officials were granted the pivotal task of assigning each horse a post position. The official numbers were revealed on Monday, May 13.

With only eight horses competing in this year's race, the post positions are important to take into consideration when trying to determine a winner. With the race favorite, Muth, now scratched from the race, the door is open for any horse to win at Pimlico, including Mystik Dan, who is looking for a shot to become the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Justify in 2018.

Here is each of the eight horses' post numbers for the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

2024 Preakness Stakes horse numbers

*All odds via FanDuel

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Mugatu Jeff Engler Joe Bravo 20-1 2 Uncle Heavy Robert E. Reid Irad Ortiz Jr. 20-1 3 Catching Freedom Brad H. Cox Flavien Prat 6-1 5 Mystik Dan Kenneth G. McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 5-2 6 Seize the Grey D. Wayne Lukas Jaime Torres 15-1 7 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Joel Rosario 15-1 8 Tuscan Gold Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 8-1 9 Imagination Bob Baffert Frankie Dettori 6-1

When: Saturday, May 18

Coverage starts: 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT

Where: Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland

TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Watch the race: See the 2024 Preakness Stakes with a subscription to Peacock

