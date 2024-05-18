Here are the horses competing in the 2024 Preakness Stakes

The second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will be held Saturday, May 18, at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Much attention will be given to Mystik Dan, the winner of the Kentucky Derby on May 4. Should Mystik Dan pull off the victory at the Preakness too — in what is expected to be soggy conditions, with rain in the forecast for much of the day — it would set up the chance for the horse to achieve a rare Triple Crown on June 8 at the Belmont Stakes in upstate New York.

Exercise rider Robby Albarado and Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)

Read on for more information on the 149th Preakness Stakes, including how to watch the event.

What are the horses and post positions for the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The field for the Preakness Stakes is smaller than that of the Kentucky Derby, with eight horses taking part. It, of course, includes the recent Kentucky Derby winner, Mystik Dan.

Here's a rundown of the horses in the Preakness:

Mugatu Uncle Heavy Catching Freedom Muth (scratch) Mystik Dan Seize the Grey Just Steel Tuscan Gold Imagination

When is the post time for the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The post time for the Preakness is 7:01 p.m. Eastern time.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes coverage on NBC and Peacock on Saturday, May 18, begins at 4:30 p.m. ET, live from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com's parent company, NBCUniversal.)

This article was originally published on TODAY.com