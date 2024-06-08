Here are the horses competing in the 2024 Belmont Stakes

The third leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, will take place Saturday, June 8, with a shift in location.

This year’s race (and next year’s, too) will take place at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York, while Belmont Park on Long Island undergoes renovation. That will make for a shorter track for the 2024 Belmont Stakes: 1 1/4 miles, rather than the traditional 1 1/2 miles.

The Triple Crown won’t be at stake, with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan having finished second to Seize the Grey at the Preakness Stakes on May 18. Both horses will compete in the Belmont Stakes.

Read on for more information on the 156th Belmont Stakes, including how to watch the event.

What are the horses and post positions for the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

Ten horses are scheduled to take part in the Belmont Stakes:

Seize The Grey Resilience Mystik Dan The Wine Steward Antiquarian Dornoch Protective Honor Marie Sierra Leone Mindframe

When is the post time for the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The post time for the Belmont Stakes is 6:41 p.m. Eastern time.

Where will the 2024 Belmont Stakes take place?

It was announced in December 2023 that this year’s Belmont Stakes will take place at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, due to construction at Belmont Park.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Fox will air coverage of the Belmont Stakes on June 8, beginning with prerace coverage at 4 p.m. ET.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com