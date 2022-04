Which horses are in and on the bubble for the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Here are the current Kentucky Derby points standings. The top 20 horses in the final standings will earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby on May 7 at Churchill Downs. Ties in the points standings are broken by earnings in non-restricted stakes. Horses not nominated for the Triple Crown can be supplemented to the Kentucky Derby for $200,000.

Rank, horse, points

1. Epicenter, 164

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Not This Time

Last race: Won Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 26 at Fair Grounds

2. Zandon, 114

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Sire: Upstart

Last race: Won Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 9 at Keeneland

Zandon, with Flavien Prat up, wins the Blue Grass Stakes on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Keeneland race course.

3. White Abarrio, 112

Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Race Day

Last race: Won Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 2 at Gulfstream

4. Mo Donegal, 112

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Sire: Uncle Mo

Last race: Won Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct

5. Tiz the Bomb, 110

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

Sire: Hit It A Bomb

Last race: Won Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2 at Turfway

6. Cyberknife, 100

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Won Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 2 at Oaklawn

7. Crown Pride, 100

Trainer: Koichi Shintani

Jockey: Damian Lane

Sire: Reach the Crown

Last race: Won Group 2 UAE Derby on March 26 at Meydan

8. Taiba, 100

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: Mike Smith

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Won Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 9 at Santa Anita Park

9. Simplification, 74

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Not This Time

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 2 at Gulfstream

10. Smile Happy, 70

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Corey Lanerie

Sire: Runhappy

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 9 at Keeneland

11. Slow Down Andy, 60

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Sire: Nyquist

Last race: Won Grade 3 Sunland Derby on March 27 at Sunland Park

12. Barber Road, 58

Trainer: John Ortiz

Jockey: Reylu Gutierrez

Sire: Race Day

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 2 at Oaklawn

13. Un Ojo, 54

Trainer: Ricky Courville

Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

Sire: Laoban

Last race: Eighth in Grade 1 Arkansas Derby on April 2 at Oaklawn

14. Early Voting, 50

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Sire: Gun Runner

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct

15. Morello, 50

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Sire: Classic Empire

Last race: Sixth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 9 at Aqueduct

16. Messier, 40

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

Sire: Empire Maker

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 9 at Santa Anita Park

17. Zozos, 40

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Sire: Munnings

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 26 at Fair Grounds

18. Summer Is Tomorrow, 40

Trainer: Bhupat Seemar

Jockey: Mickael Barzalona

Sire: Summer Front

Last race: Second in Group 2 UAE Derby on March 26 at Meydan

19. Charge It, 40

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

Sire: Tapit

Last race: Second in Grade 1 Florida Derby on April 2 at Gulfstream

20. Tawny Port, 40

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manuel Franco

Sire: Pioneerof the Nile

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2 at Turfway

First four out

21. Happy Jack, 30

Trainer: Doug O'Neill

Jockey: Abel Cedillo

Sire: Oxbow

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 9 at Santa Anita Park

22. Pioneer of Medina, 25

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Pioneerof the Nile

Last race: Third in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 26 at Fair Grounds

23. Grantham, 21

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

Sire: Declaration of War

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Tampa Bay Derby on March 12 at Tampa Bay

24. Rich Strike, 21

Trainer: Eric Reed

Jockey: Sonny Leon

Sire: Keen Ice

Last race: Third in Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2 at Turfway

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2022: Which horses are in the field and on the bubble