Horseracing-Masar gives Sheikh Mohammed first Derby win

EPSOM, ENGLAND, June 2 (Reuters) - Masar romped home in Britain's richest horse race, the Epsom Derby, to deliver a first triumph for Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum's Godolphin stable at Epsom Downs on Saturday.

Masar, trained by Charlie Appelby, dominated the 239th running of the race to scoop the 920,000 pounds ($1.2 million) first prize ahead of second placed Dee Ex Bee and Roaring Lion in third.

Hot favourite Saxon Warrior could only finish fourth.

"It is not easy to win the Derby but we did it," said Sheikh Mohammed.

