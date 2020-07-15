Horseracing Hall of Famer Bob Baffert suspended in Arkansas after horses test positive for banned substance
Hall of Fame horse trainer Bob Baffert was suspended by the Arkansas Racing Commission after two of his horses tested positive for a banned substance, according to TMZ.
The 67-year-old Baffert will miss 15 days after two of his horses tested positive for lidocaine, a numbing substance. Baffert claims the horses were exposed to lidocaine after another trainer used a lidocaine patch on his back and accidentally transferred the substance to the horses. The Arkansas Racing Commission did not accept that explanation.
Lidocaine is considered a Class 2 drug by the Association of Racing Commissioners International, according to NBC Sports. The first offense punishment for using it results in a suspension that can last 15 to 60 days. The punishment also includes a fine of either $500 or $1,000.
As a result of the positives, the owners of the horses will have to give back prize money won by the horses in May. Both horses — Charlatan and Gamine — won events at the Arkansas Derby on May 2. Charlatan earned $300,000 as a result of the win.
Baffert’s suspension won’t begin until Aug. 1.
