Horsemen hoping depth, talent leads to postseason run

Aug. 19—The most successful high school football coach in Santa Fe's history has been around long enough to know when he has a team with the goods to be there when the dust settles the final week of the season.

With this year's crop of St. Michael's Horsemen already playing with a chip on their shoulders, Joey Fernandez said he likes what he sees as his team closes in on Friday's season opener at Taos.

"These guys are playing with a sense of purpose, like they have something to prove," he said. "Especially the skill position guys. They play hard every single play, and that's something I haven't seen in three or four years."

The Horsemen lost nine seniors from last season's team that won its three games by a combined 125 points. It was that team that was projected as a state title contender, and most of the core from that group is back for one final ride.

That starts with senior quarterback Lucas Coriz, a 6-foot-3 gunslinger who has been a fixture for four years. This fall, he's surrounded by a stable of talent at the skill spots, namely a three-headed monster at running back and arguably one of the top receivers in Northern New Mexico in senior Devin Flores.

Ask anyone in Horsemen camp about Flores and the answer usually starts with an evil laugh, as if the respondent was ready to unleash a crazy secret weapon on the unsuspecting masses.

"I mean, the guy catches everything," Fernandez said. "He's got some of the best hands I've ever seen."

It doesn't hurt that Flores and Coriz have undeniable chemistry. Already the top two scoring threats on the school's basketball team, they are dialed in with everything they do once the ball is snapped.

If Flores is locked down, Coriz can simply seek help from fellow wideouts Isaac Ruiz and Diego Armendariz. Ruiz barely played last season due to injury but is expected to be a deep threat in the passing game all season.

For once, St. Michael's appears to have a legitimate ground game with serious depth. Seniors Daymon Lujan and Isaiah Salazar join junior Marcus Leyba in the backfield as running backs. It almost doesn't matter who's back there, Fernandez said, because he and the coaching staff have faith in all three.

"I haven't had a group of running backs like this in a while," Fernandez said. "Probably have to go back five or six years, but really, I don't think I've ever had three guys where I'm this comfortable running the ball, and they're open to give me everything. These guys, they play hard. I'm pretty excited about that, and I'm excited to get them the ball."

That said, expect big things from the offense if the offensive line can rise to the level the Horsemen are hoping for.

"With [Coriz] we've always been a pass-first, run-second offense," Fernandez said. "We've got pretty good receivers on the outside so we'll be able to open it up. It's just going to come down to the line. That's the biggest concern."

The projected starters are Isaiah Mossman at center alongside Devon Abeyta, Jordan Bernal, Dillon Pacheco and Matthew Pacheco. With the Horsemen running nearly everything out of the shotgun, it falls on Mossman to deliver a clean snap. That's been a work in progress in preseason camp. "[Mossman] is a good lineman, and the only thing we need to get from him is the ball from his hand to Lucas," Fernandez said. "When you're a center, you spend a lot of time getting your hands up to take on the [nose tackle] if they put one in front of you. If there isn't, it's an easy job."

The big games on the schedule are, of course, the intracity games against Capital and Santa Fe High in Weeks 2 and 3, followed by a late-September home game against Socorro and a late October visit to Robertson that may decide the top seed in the state playoffs.

Just how good can this team be? Well, let Fernandez handle that one. "It can be just as good as every other team we've had here if we can stay healthy and have the line hold up," he said.

NOTES

Milena Keene will handle all point-after duties this season, as well as all field goals within a range of 35 to 40 yards, Fernandez said.

The starting goalkeeper on the St. Michael's girls soccer team, she will play both sports this fall. She will not, however, handle kickoffs in an attempt to avoid contact. ... Numbers are up at the school's junior high level as 30 players are in camp at the seventh- and eighth-grade level.

There are about 40 players at the high school level, giving the Horsemen enough bodies to have a junior varsity and varsity. ... This will be Fernandez's 20th season as head coach at his alma mater. A 1988 St. Michael's graduate, his coaching tree has extended to all four city high schools, as former assistants Andrew Martinez (Santa Fe High) and Joaquin Garcia (Capital) are in charge of their programs and former assistant Kevin Hauck is now at Santa Fe Indian School.