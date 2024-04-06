Horseheads’ Woodworth and Corning’s DiNardo record huge days at the college level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads’ McKenna Woodworth and Corning’s Jenna DiNardo delivered memorable performances in women’s college lacrosse.

(Photo Courtesy: gannonsports.com)

Section IV lacrosse alums Jenna DiNardo and McKenna Woodworth each turned in huge games at the college level on Saturday. In NCAA Division II, Woodworth recorded 3 goals with a career-high 8 assists to help Gannon University past Edinboro, 17-10 on Senior Day. The Horseheads grad’s 11 points also account for a career-high. On the defensive side of the ball, the standout senior’s 2 caused turnovers and 60 minutes of playing time chalked up more career marks. In just 7 games this season, Woodworth has totaled 17 goals and 16 assists. In 5 of the 7 games, the former PSAC Freshman of the Year scored multiple goals.

Woodworth and Gannon return to action on Wednesday, when they travel to take on conference foe Mercyhurst at 7 p.m.

(Photo Courtesy: @UVAWomensLax) Corning’s Jenna DiNardo reaches 29 goals for Virginia women’s lacrosse, in a win over Louisville.

In NCAA Division I, Corning grad Jenna DiNardo recorded another impressive game for the University of Virginia. The standout freshman scored 3 goals and 1 assist, in a 13-8 win over Louisville. In the win, DiNardo earned her 5th hat trick and 8th multi-goal game of the season. Additionally, the Corning grad maintains her streak of scoring at least once in every game this season. The 11th ranked Cavaliers return home next Saturday for a Senior Day matchup with Boston College at 4 p.m.

