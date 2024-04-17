Horseheads’ Sophia Bonnell earns Winter MVP

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One of the top basketball players in the state takes home our Winter MVP.

Horseheads senior point guard Sophia Bonnell has earned the 18 Sports Female MVP as voted by fans on mytwintiers.com/sports. Bonnell capped off a standout career for the Blue Raiders helping the program to its first Section IV Championship since 2015. Bonnell was also named the BCANY Class A Player of The Year in Section IV.

The Blue Raiders won back-to-back STAC Championships for the first time in program history this past season. Sophia scored 16.5 points per game and added five assists and five rebounds a contest. She connected on 73 three-pointers at 40-percent from the field.

Bonnell will take her talents to SUNY New Paltz next year and play women’s college basketball.

The other finalists for this year’s Winter MVP Award were Corning track’s Sarah Lawson, Sayre wrestling’s Layla Bennett and Dundee/Bradford’s Peyton Mullin for wrestling.

Congratulations to all nominees and to Horseheads’ Sophia Bonnell for earning this season’s top honor.

