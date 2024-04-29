Horseheads’ Kozemko earns Athlete of The Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads lacrosse standout has earned this week’s top honor.

The sophomore midfielder for the Blue Raiders had the best game of her career thus far scoring five goals in a win over Corning. Horseheads beat the Hawks 13-10 last week securing a huge win for the program.

Kozemko has been playing the game since the first grade and has loved the game ever since. A player for the Monster Elite travel program in the offseason, Kozemko is helping the Blue Raiders to a solid 2024 season.

Horseheads (7-4) beat Binghamton 17-8 in their last game and is next in action Monday, May 6 at Elmira. The opening draw of the game is slated for 7:15 pm that night.

(PHOTO: NCSA)

