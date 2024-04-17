Horseheads’ Knox honoring Ernie Davis’ legacy

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads girls flag football will take on a whole new meaning Wednesday night.

When the Blue Raiders host the Elmira Express at 6 pm Wednesday, one player is bringing both teams and the community together in honor of a legend. Horseheads senior Alexis Knox is holding a special Ernie Davis Night dedicated to the late-great Heisman Trophy winner from Elmira.

Davis, who became the first black player to ever win college football’s Heisman Trophy at Syracuse University in 1961, is widely known throughout the country and the Twin Tiers. Sadly, he passed away in 1963 after a 16-month battle with leukemia. Davis’ legacy lives on today through many who memorialize him including The Ernie Davis Scholarship.

As part of Knox’s process of application for the scholarship, “Play Like Ernie, Live Like Ernie” night is coming in Horseheads’ next game. Knox is having t-shirts created in memory of Davis’ life with both Horseheads and Elmira teams wearing them prior to Wednesday night’s action. It’s an effort that Knox believes will show unity and respect between the two schools as well as remembering Ernie’s life.

“A rivalry game against Elmira, I think it’s going to be a great idea,” Knox said. “We will just celebrate him and to those and younger generations who don’t know Ernie, they will get to know him and remember what he did.”

Knox also intends to give a speech on Davis’ life and impact at the game. Ernie’s words, said many years ago, replicate Wednesday night in Horseheads brightly. “Football is just a game, what matters is what you play for.” Words that Knox, Horseheads and Elmira will showcase with dignity and pride.

The annual Ernie Davis Scholarship winner will be revealed in the coming weeks. Best of luck to all senior participants as each pursues the ultimate prize of the scholarship which ranges from $10,000 to $15,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.