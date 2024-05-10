Horseheads Hitmen sign Jess Kelly as assistant coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen have added another accomplished coach to their staff.

Jess Kelly, a 2007 Elmira Free Academy graduate, has been signed to serve as an assistant coach for the Hitmen the team announced Thursday. Kelly was a standout for the Blue Devils and went on to play at Sullivan Community College. Jess played third base and pitched for Sullivan County before getting into the coaching ranks.

Kelly joins new manager Eugene Barber, an Edison grad, and Horseheads baseball alum Jeremy Gulich (pitching coach) on the staff for 2024. The summer season is coming fast and the Hitmen will be ready to produce a solid second season in the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL).

The Hitmen open up the 2024 season on the road June 6 at Hornell at 7 pm. Then on the following night, Horseheads welcomes Olean at 6:30 pm for their first home contest. Horseheads plays all of their home games at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field complex on Mill Street.

All fans can attend for free throughout the season in Horseheads. Below, a complete schedule for 2024.

