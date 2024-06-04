Horseheads Hitmen primed for new season

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen are just days away from their new season.

The Horseheads Hitmen are set for their 2nd season in the NYCBL. The team is back with plenty of talent, both locally, and nationally. At the helm of this year’s Hitmen team, is Edison grad and new manager Eugene Barber, who is excited to get the season started.

“It’s exciting to integrate players from across the country with our own hotbed of local talent, said Barber. Ultimately, we want to go out there and be competitive every single night.”

On top of the local excitement, several of the new additions to the Horseheads roster will be looking to prove themselves over the summer. Incoming pitcher, Angel Diaz joined the team from Arizona, and is looking to garner the attention of top baseball colleges.

“I’m here trying to find a school for the fall, said Diaz. I’m so excited. I haven’t been around this atmosphere, with the stands full, or night games. I’m ready for the adrenaline and the pressure.”

Diaz’s teammates, Jason Smith and Kyler Hickman traveled from California to play for this year’s Hitmen squad. The pair is thrilled to travel the East Coast and showcase their skills on the diamond.

“I go to school in Salem, Oregon at Willamette University, said Smith. We had some teammates of mine play in this league last year and we heard good things about the competition. I want to test myself against some good competition. I’m ready to play and ready to travel the East Coast. Playing with these guys is going to be a lot of fun.”

Hickman echoed Smith’s desire for competition, but also shared his excitement to see how far this team can go.

“I think we can do some great things, said Hickman. I know the coaches are excited to get us out here to start playing. We’ve got a pretty good roster and we want to win a ring, so we’ll be getting after it.”

Once the Hitmen begin their season this weekend, fans will have plenty to cheer for. Horseheads’ roster consist of national talent and plenty of local stars. Horseheads grads Lucas Granger and Matt Procopio are among the notable returning players, while Elmira’s Brady Morrell, Ashtyn Knoll, Elmira Notre Dame’s Logan Meisner, and others will make their debut.

The Hitmen open their season this Thursday, June 6th in Hornell. One day later, Horseheads returns to Colucci-Williams Field (Horseheads Babe Ruth Field) for their home opener against Olean. The 6:30 p.m. start will mark a season where all home games are free to fans.

“It’s exciting that Larry (Gill) was able to work with our local sponsors to make free admission happen, said Barber. To be able to open up here with Friday night lights is a great opportunity.”

Stick with 18 Sports all summer, as the Horseheads Hitmen chase down an NYCBL Championship.

