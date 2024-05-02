Horseheads Hitmen announce free admission all season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen made a major announcement Wednesday night.

The Hitmen, members of the New York Collegiate Baseball League (NYCBL), announced that all home games this season will have free admission for fans. Horseheads plays at the legendary Horseheads Babe Ruth Field Complex located on Mill Street.

As the season quickly approaches, the Hitmen are poised for a strong season in just their second year in the league. Horseheads opens up the 2024 campaign on Thursday, June 6 at Hornell with a 7 pm start. The Hitmen will then play their home opener the following night June 7 vs. Olean at 6:30 pm.

Horseheads also announced three player signings which can be found below the schedule. The Hitmen will be coached by first-year manager Eugene Barber, who was formerly with the Elmira Pioneers, and former Horseheads standout pitcher Jeremy Gulich who signed a Major League Baseball Scout League contract with the Angels organization in 2007.

