Horseheads Hitmen add local talent to roster

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Hitmen are adding more to their summer talent pool.

And, the recent roster additions have plenty of local talent coming to the team in 2024. Below, information courtesy of the Horseheads Hitmen on the recent roster news.

The Hitmen start 2024 on Thursday, June 6 at Hornell at 7 pm. Then, Horseheads will play in its first home game on Friday, June 7 at 6:30 pm. All home games for the Hitmen will be played at the Horseheads Babe Ruth Field complex located on Mill Street. Fans can attend all home games for free all summer long.

Horseheads Hitmen Official Release:

Among the new signings is Logan Meisner, a versatile catcher and corner infielder from Notre Dame High School, who boasts an impressive .360 batting average and solid power throughout his high school career. Logan will be continuing his academic and athletic journey at Keuka College, where he will join the Wolves baseball program.

Lucas Granger, an outfielder from Finger Lakes Community College, returns for his second summer with the Hitmen after a standout season where he hit .338 with 6 home runs and 29 stolen bases.

Dominic Russ, a skilled middle infielder from Horseheads High School, joins the Hitmen after helping lead his team to another Stac West championship. Dominic will be furthering his education and baseball career at Le Moyne College.

Kyler Hickman, an infielder from Ripon College, brings an impressive resume that includes being named Midwest Conference Newcomer of the Year and earning ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division 3 Third Team All-Region and All-Midwest First Team honors.Kyler, will be coming all the way from Tracy California to join the Hitmen for the summer.

Ashton Colunio, an outfielder from Thomas A. Edison High School, had a remarkable senior season with an exceptional .800+ on-base percentage. Ashton is currently attending Wells College, where he has continued to hone his skills on the diamond.

Brady Morrell, a standout player from Elmira High School, joins the Hitmen with an impressive career at the plate, ranking in the top 5 for several hitting categories in Elmira High School’s history. Brady will be continuing his academic and baseball journey at Shenandoah University.

Additionally, the Hitmen have signed Aidan McBride, a talented first baseman and left-handed pitcher from Maine Endwell High School. Aidan is currently attending Herkimer County Community College, where he is developing his skills on the field.

“We are excited to welcome these outstanding athletes to the Horseheads Hitmen family,” said Eugene Barber, Manager of the team. “Each player brings a unique set of talents and accomplishments that will elevate our team’s performance and chemistry. We are eager to see them in action and contribute to our success on the field.”

