Horseheads Historical Society in search of Little League items

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads Little League history will come alive.

And, you can help bring it all back. The Horseheads Historical Society plans to produce a special Horseheads Little League exhibit featuring baseball memorabilia from the great history of the league. Already, several items have been loaned and/or donated to the The Depot Museum located on 312 Broad Street in Horseheads.

If you’d like to learn more about this upcoming exhibit or donate items to it, you can call the Horseheads Historical Society at 607-739-3938 or find them on Facebook.

Horseheads Little League has a rich baseball tradition with several championship teams, dedicated community members and countless great players-some of which even made it to Major League Baseball (MLB).

18 Sports will have plenty more on the future of the exhibit and its start date at The Horseheads Historical Society.

