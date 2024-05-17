Horseheads’ Granger earns all-region honors at FLCC

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Lucas Granger capped off a solid season in college baseball.

The Horseheads grad was named to the All-Region and Glove Team for Finger Lakes Community College baseball. The sophomore outfielder batted .338 with six home runs and 42 RBI.

A standout at Horseheads High School, Granger committed to play at St. Bonaventure before landing at Herkimer during his freshman season. Granger then opted to play at FLCC and was stellar all season.

FLCC finished the year (31-17) and made it to the NJCAA Sub-Regional round before falling to Herkimer.

