Horseheads grads Koratsis and Packard hit home runs in college doubleheaders

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday was a big day for 2 Horseheads grads at the NCAA Division I level.

(Photo Courtesy: Fordham Rams Athletics, UMass Minutewomen Athletics)

Horseheads grads Eva Koratsis and Abby Packard hit home runs for their respective colleges, in a pair of doubleheaders. Koratsis blasted a 3-run home run in Fordham softball’s 2nd game of a doubleheader with Loyola Chicago. The sophomore’s home run helped the Rams to a 5-1 win over the Wolves, and a split of their doubleheader. With the impressive performance, Koratsis is batting .234 with 30 hits, 30 RBI, 13 runs, and 5 home runs. The Rams return to the diamond on Sunday, to close out the regular season against Loyola Chicago at 1 p.m.

In Massachusetts, Abby Packard opened UMass’ doubleheader against St. Joseph’s with her 2nd home run of the season. The standout senior crushed the solo shot in the 4th inning of the 1st of 2 games. Packard’s homer opened the scoring for the day and helped the Minutewomen sweep the twin bill. The Horseheads grad has 13 runs and 17 RBI, on 29 hits this season. Packard also plays alongside her sister Olivia, who has appeared in 7 games for UMass in her sophomore season. The Minutewomen finish the regular season with a Sunday morning matchup against St. Joe’s at 10 a.m.

