Horseheads girls lacrosse outlasts Corning, Elmira Notre Dame baseball suffers first loss

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a busy night of high school sports in the Twin Tiers.

Horseheads girls lacrosse spoiled Corning’s Senior Night festivities with a 13-10 win, on Thursday. The Blue Raiders stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the early 1st quarter, thanks to 3 goals from Alexa Lese, and the opener from Lauren Kozemko. Corning responded later in the frame with consecutive goals from senior Audrey Hart. Horseheads would maintain their lead throughout the rest of the contest, despite being outscored 4-1 by the Hawks in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Lese, Kozemko, and Alexis Krohmalney managed all of Horseheads’ goals. Lese and Kozemko scored 5 each, while Krohmalney tallied 3. Corning saw 2 goals a piece from Hart, Elaina Hall, and Gracie Work.

Corning girl’s lacrosse celebrated seniors; Makenna Morse, Courtney Castellana, Riley Dollard, Audrey Hart, and Paige Stansfield prior to their Thursday night game with Horseheads.

On the baseball diamond, Trumansburg handed Elmira Notre Dame their 1st loss of the season. The Blue Raiders took a 3-0 edge by the 2nd inning, before adding an insurance run in the 5th. Trailing 4-0, the Crusaders added a run from Logan Meisner in the 6th. In the 7th, T-Burg’s Garret Potter picked up his 10th strikeout of the game, before getting the 2nd out with an impressive play. Elmira Notre Dame’s Anthony Barkley hit a line shot off of Potter’s foot, which deflected to Willoughby Puryear near 1st base. Puryear tossed the ball to Potter, who won a foot race to beat Barkley for the 2nd out. Alex Daugherty followed up with a base hit for the Crusaders, but Potter would strikeout Jhamez Boyd to close out the game.

Trumansburg senior pitcher Garret Potter tossed a complete game, striking out 11 Notre Dame batters.

T-Burg’s offense was led by Owen Fulton and Miles Naylor’s 2 hits each, while Potter tossed a complete game. The senior pitcher struck out 11 Crusaders, while giving up 1 run on 4 hits.

In softball, Horseheads fell to Maine-Endwell and Waverly outlasted Owego. The top performance of the night belonged to Corning, who rolled past Binghamton 22-0 in 5 innings. The Hawks were powered by perfect days at the plate from Peyton Sullivan and Maittsen Johnston. Sullivan went (3-3) with 3 runs, 2 RBI, a triple, and a double. Johnston went (3-3) with 2 home runs, and a triple. Emelia Smith went (2-3), crossing the plate 3 times.

In addition to 7 RBI at the plate, Johnston added a 1-hitter with 6 strikeouts on the mound, in 2 innings of work. Sullivan tossed 2 no-hit innings with 2 strikeouts, while Smith closed out the game with a 1-hit, 2 strikeout 5th inning.

A full look at Thursday’s scoreboard is listed below:

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Horseheads 13 – Corning 10

High School Baseball:

Trumansburg 4 – Elmira Notre Dame 1

Elmira 10 – Ithaca 0

Troy 12 – Wellsboro 2

High School Softball:

Corning 22 – Binghamton 0

Maine-Endwell 9 – Horseheads 6

Waverly 7 – Owego 6

North Penn-Liberty 5 – Troy 0

For the latest on high school sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.

