Horseheads’ DeMichele makes Empire 8 first team

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads track & field standout has earned a special honor in college.

Lauren DeMichele, a senior on St. John Fisher College track, was named to the Empire 8 Conference first team. DeMichele won the 10,000 meter race and earned the top honor for all-conference based on her first place finish.

Below, a list of full accomplishments for DeMichele in her standout career at St. John Fisher.

St John Fisher University

Graduated with a dual degree, Biology & Include Adolescence education. Cum Laude, grade point 3.7

4-year All-Academic Honors, USTFCCCA

Freshman

2021 Set Cardinals’ program record in the Outdoor 5K at the AARTFC Championships, 18:26.24

2021 earned three all-conference nods in the mile, 1,500m & 4×800 relay

2021 earned all-conference in cross-country

Sophmore

2022 earned all-conference in cross-country

2022 earned all-Atlantic Region honors in cross-country

Junior

Empire-8 Champion 5,000m Indoor Track

Empire-8 Champion 10,000 Outdoor Track ( New Facility record at Utica)

Division-3 Regionals 10,000 Outdoor Track set new Cardinal program record 37:26

2023 earned all-Atlantic Region honors in cross-country

Senior

Empire-8 Champion 10,000 Outdoor Track

New Cardinal Program record in the 3000 18:14

