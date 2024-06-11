Horseheads’ DeMichele makes Empire 8 first team
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads track & field standout has earned a special honor in college.
(PHOTO: St. John Fisher Athletics)
Lauren DeMichele, a senior on St. John Fisher College track, was named to the Empire 8 Conference first team. DeMichele won the 10,000 meter race and earned the top honor for all-conference based on her first place finish.
Below, a list of full accomplishments for DeMichele in her standout career at St. John Fisher.
St John Fisher University
Graduated with a dual degree, Biology & Include Adolescence education. Cum Laude, grade point 3.7
4-year All-Academic Honors, USTFCCCA
Freshman
2021 Set Cardinals’ program record in the Outdoor 5K at the AARTFC Championships, 18:26.24
2021 earned three all-conference nods in the mile, 1,500m & 4×800 relay
2021 earned all-conference in cross-country
Sophmore
2022 earned all-conference in cross-country
2022 earned all-Atlantic Region honors in cross-country
Junior
Empire-8 Champion 5,000m Indoor Track
Empire-8 Champion 10,000 Outdoor Track ( New Facility record at Utica)
Division-3 Regionals 10,000 Outdoor Track set new Cardinal program record 37:26
2023 earned all-Atlantic Region honors in cross-country
Senior
Empire-8 Champion 10,000 Outdoor Track
New Cardinal Program record in the 3000 18:14
