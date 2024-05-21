Horseheads and Corning baseball take Section IV Championship series openers, local playoff scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV baseball playoffs are in full swing.

Corning and Horseheads baseball each took the opening games of their Section IV Championship series, on Monday. In Class AA’s Game 1, the Blue Raiders rolled past Vestal 4-0. Standout pitcher Mason Holloway tossed a 12 strikeout, 1-hitter for Horseheads, after carrying a perfect game into the top of the 7th.

The Blue Raiders will have a shot to sweep for the title on Wednesday, at 4:30 p.m. in Vestal.

In Elmira, Corning took the Class AAA opening game 5-4. The Hawks controlled most of the contest, before the Express cut the game to 1, in the 6th. Corning’s offense was powered by a 2-RBI day from Carter Rosno, as well as an RBI triple from Cameron Kennedy. Elmira’s late charge was led by and RBI from Ben Rhode and Logan DeMember’s 2-RBI double.

The series heads to Corning on Wednesday, where the Hawks can earn the title with a win. First pitch is slated for 5 p.m.

In Classes A though D, quarterfinal action pressed on throughout the region. In Class B, Waverly and the Schuyler Storm won and advanced. The Wolverines defeated Chenango Valley 4-0, behind an 8 strikeout, 1-hitter from Ronin Ault. The win places Waverly in the semifinal round, where they’ll battle Lansing. As the higher seed, the Wolverines will host, this Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Monday was equally as successful for the Schuyler Storm (Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour). The Storm punched a Class B semifinals ticket, with a 3-0 win over Susquehanna Valley. Alex Holmes led Schuyler from both sides of the plate. Holmes tossed 6 innings of 2-hit baseball (7 strikeouts) and hit a solo home run. Brad Gillis backed up Holmes on the mound, tossing a hitless 7th inning. Ben Heichel added a home run, as part of a 2 hit day.

The win advances the Storm into the semifinal round against top-seeded Oneonta. The Yellowjackets are fresh off of a comeback win over Edison, 8-7.

In Class C, Elmira Notre Dame cruised to a win in the quarterfinals. The Crusaders crushed South Kortright 24-0, in 5 innings. Luke Richards and Jhamez Boyd combined for a dominant day on the mound, while the ND bats piled on runs. Richards tossed a 4-inning, 1-hitter, with 10 strikeouts. Boyd closed out the effort with a perfect inning and 2 strikeouts. Logan Meisner, Jahmeire Keyser, and Alex Daugherty led the Notre Dame offense. Meisner went (3-3) with 5 RBI and 2 runs. Keyser went (4-5) with 5 RBI and 5 runs. Daugherty added 3 hits, 3 runs, and an RBI.

The Crusaders take plenty of momentum to the semifinal round, for a matchup against Afton. The Wednesday road contest is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start.

A look at Monday’s playoff baseball scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Section IV Class AAA Championship:

Game 1: Corning 5 – Elmira 4

Section IV Class AA Championship:

Game 1: Horseheads 4 – Vestal 0

Section IV Class B Quarterfinals:

Schuyler Storm 3 – Susquehanna Valley 0

Waverly 4 – Chenango Valley 0

Oneonta 8 – Edison 7

Section IV Class C Quarterfinals:

Unatego/Franklin 12 – Tioga 0

Section IV Class D Quarterfinals:

Elmira Notre Dame 24 – South Kortright 0 – Final/5

PIAA District IV Class AA Quarterfinals:

Troy 10 – Southern Columbia 0

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on playoff high school baseball in the Twin Tiers.

