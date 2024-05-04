Horseheads boys lacrosse rolls past Elmira for sixth straight win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads boys lacrosse added another victory to a growing win streak.

Horseheads boys lacrosse picked up a dominant 13-3 win over Elmira, on Friday. The rivalry matchup win accounts for the 6th in a row for the Blue Raiders. Horseheads stormed out of the gates, with 3 early goals from Zach Lese and Griffin Stevens. Ryan Stuckey netted Elmira’s response at the 1st quarter buzzer, making it 3-1. In the 2nd, Lese added another Horseheads goal for his 100th career point. Thirty seconds after Lese’s tally, Braden Woodworth added his 1st of 4 goals on the night. Elmira’s Landon Cook would answer, and cut the deficit to 6-2. Minutes later, Woodworth scored to push the Blue Raiders to 7-2. Horseheads would carry a 7-2 edge at the half, to the win.

The Blue Raiders offense was led by Woodworth’s 4 goals and Lese’s 3. Lese would cap off a career night with 4 assists, totaling 7 points. Griffin Stevens and Brogan Sullivan each added 2 goals to the effort. Cody Dale and Seamus Lynch tallied 1 goal a piece. Stuckey, Cook, and Evan Garvin accounted for all 3 Express goals on the night.

Horseheads will head to Corning on Tuesday, in search of their 7th straight victory. Elmira will return to action on Wednesday, for a road matchup with Chenango Valley.

