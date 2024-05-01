Horseheads boys lacrosse cruises past M-E for fifth straight win

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads boys lacrosse just keep on winning.

Horseheads boys lacrosse took their 5th straight win, on Tuesday night. The Blue Raiders rolled past Maine-Endwell 17-8, in front of their home crowd. Horseheads jumped out to a 8-2 lead in the 2nd quarter, before the Spartans put together a 3-goal rally. The Blue Raiders built on a halftime lead, outscoring M-E 6-0 in the 3rd frame. In the 4th, Horseheads kept the Spartans at arms length until the final buzzer.

The Horseheads offense was powered by big nights from multiple Blue Raiders. Zach Lese, Braden Woodworth, and Brady Kelly each had 3 goals. Lese added 5 assists.

Horseheads will look to continue their win streak on Friday, with a rivalry matchup. The Blue Raiders head to Elmira for a road matchup with the Express, at 7:15 p.m.

