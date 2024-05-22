Horseheads boys lacrosse advances to Section IV finals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads boys lacrosse is heading back to the Section IV Championship.

The Blue Raiders cruised over Binghamton 13-2 Tuesday night and punched their ticket to the Section IV Class B Championship game. Horseheads (14-3) will next play at unbeaten Vestal (16-0) Thursday at 7 pm for a chance to be Section IV champs for the first time since 2016. Vestal beat U-E 18-7 in the other semifinal.

Braden Woodworth scored a hat trick for Horseheads while Zach Lese and Cody Dale added two goals each for the Blue Raiders. Brady Kelly, Colton Cox, John Lowe, Seamus Lynch, Joey Cain and Trevor Klug each scored a goal on the night for Horseheads. Luke L’Amoreaux added five saves in the cage in the win.

Full Tuesday night scoreboard below.

High School Boys Lacrosse

Horseheads 13, Binghamton 2

Vestal 18, U-E 7

CV 23, Elmira Notre Dame 12

High School Softball

Edison 5, Chenango Forks 4

Sidney 2, Waverly 0

B-G 19, Elmira Notre Dame 1

Tioga 26, Marathon 2

Haverling 7, Leroy 0

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.