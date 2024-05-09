Horseheads baseball wins 14th straight game

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball got a giant pitching performance Wednesday night.

Mason Holloway pitched a complete game shutout with 11 strikeouts in a 4-0 win at Maine-Endwell. It was the 14th consecutive win for the Blue Raiders who now improve to (15-1) overall. The Spartans fall to (13-4) on the season.

Josh Stout hit a bases clearing triple in the second inning for Horseheads. It was the regular season finale for both teams. Next up for Horseheads is the STAC Semifinals vs. Owego Saturday at 11 am at Maine-Endwell. The winner of that game will play the winner of Vestal or Oneonta Monday 5/13 at the school with larger enrollment.

Full Tuesday night scoreboard listed below from around the region.

High School Baseball

Horseheads 4, M-E 0

Elmira 7, U-E 6

Corning 9, Binghamton 0

Elmira ND 24, Trumansburg 7

High School Softball

Elmira 14, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Waverly 8, Seton Catholic 2

High School Boys Lacrosse

Elmira 16, Chenango Valley 10

NHL Playoffs – Second Round Game 3

Florida 6, Boston 1 – Elmira’s Johnny Beecher won four faceoffs in 14.22 minutes of ice time

*Series now tied 1-1, game three in Boston Friday night at 7 pm

