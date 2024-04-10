Horseheads baseball and softball top Elmira, local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads and Elmira battled on the baseball and softball diamond, as a part of a busy day of high school sports.

Horseheads baseball and softball each picked up wins over Elmira, on Tuesday. The Blue Raiders earned a 10-5 win over the Express, following a high powered start. Horseheads led the game 10-1, before fending off a late charge from Elmira. Just down the hill from the Ernie Davis Academy baseball field, Horseheads softball shutout Elmira 2-0, in a low scoring matchup.

Elsewhere in Section IV, Elmira Notre Dame baseball rolled past Spencer-Van Etten/Candor thanks to a 5-inning no hitter from Luke Richards, with 11 strikeouts. In softball, Gabby Milazzo tossed an 11 strikeout 2-hitter to help Edison past Watkins Glen. In Waverly, Hannah Carpenter hit a walk-off home run for the Wolverines against Chenango Valley. In girls lacrosse, Horseheads fell to Ithaca 12-5, after an even 1st half.

A full look at Tuesday’s scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Horseheads 10 – Elmira 5

Edison 10 – Schuyler Storm 4

Elmira Notre Dame 12 – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1 – (5 innings)

Corning 12 – Ithaca 2

Waverly 16 – Chenango Valley 5

Addison 16 – Alfred-Almond 5

Haverling 6 – Livonia 3

High School Softball:

Horseheads 2 – Elmira 0

Edison 7 – Watkins Glen 0

Spencer-Van Etten 14 – Elmira Notre Dame 1

Waverly 13 – Chenango Valley 12

Addison 15 – Alfred-Almond 0

Haverling 15 – Livonia 0

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Ithaca 12 – Horseheads 5

Binghamton 17 – Elmira 3

NJCAA Softball:

Corning CC 14 – Finger Lakes CC 0 – (5 innings)

Corning CC 12 – Finger Lakes CC 4 – (6 innings)

NJCAA Baseball:

Onondaga CC 12 – Corning CC 6

Onondaga CC 14 – Corning CC 5

NCAA Division II Softball:

Bloomsburg 7 – Mansfield 0

Bloomsburg 10 – Mansfield 2 – (5 innings)

NCAA Division II Baseball:

Mansfield 5 – Slippery Rock 1

Slippery Rock 13 – Mansfield 5

For the latest on spring sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports all season long.

