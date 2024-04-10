Horseheads baseball and softball top Elmira, local scoreboard
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads and Elmira battled on the baseball and softball diamond, as a part of a busy day of high school sports.
Horseheads baseball and softball each picked up wins over Elmira, on Tuesday. The Blue Raiders earned a 10-5 win over the Express, following a high powered start. Horseheads led the game 10-1, before fending off a late charge from Elmira. Just down the hill from the Ernie Davis Academy baseball field, Horseheads softball shutout Elmira 2-0, in a low scoring matchup.
Elsewhere in Section IV, Elmira Notre Dame baseball rolled past Spencer-Van Etten/Candor thanks to a 5-inning no hitter from Luke Richards, with 11 strikeouts. In softball, Gabby Milazzo tossed an 11 strikeout 2-hitter to help Edison past Watkins Glen. In Waverly, Hannah Carpenter hit a walk-off home run for the Wolverines against Chenango Valley. In girls lacrosse, Horseheads fell to Ithaca 12-5, after an even 1st half.
A full look at Tuesday’s scoreboard is listed below:
High School Baseball:
Horseheads 10 – Elmira 5
Edison 10 – Schuyler Storm 4
Elmira Notre Dame 12 – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 1 – (5 innings)
Corning 12 – Ithaca 2
Waverly 16 – Chenango Valley 5
Addison 16 – Alfred-Almond 5
Haverling 6 – Livonia 3
High School Softball:
Horseheads 2 – Elmira 0
Edison 7 – Watkins Glen 0
Spencer-Van Etten 14 – Elmira Notre Dame 1
Waverly 13 – Chenango Valley 12
Addison 15 – Alfred-Almond 0
Haverling 15 – Livonia 0
High School Girls Lacrosse:
Ithaca 12 – Horseheads 5
Binghamton 17 – Elmira 3
NJCAA Softball:
Corning CC 14 – Finger Lakes CC 0 – (5 innings)
Corning CC 12 – Finger Lakes CC 4 – (6 innings)
NJCAA Baseball:
Onondaga CC 12 – Corning CC 6
Onondaga CC 14 – Corning CC 5
NCAA Division II Softball:
Bloomsburg 7 – Mansfield 0
Bloomsburg 10 – Mansfield 2 – (5 innings)
NCAA Division II Baseball:
Mansfield 5 – Slippery Rock 1
Slippery Rock 13 – Mansfield 5
For the latest on spring sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports all season long.
