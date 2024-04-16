Advertisement

Horseheads baseball cruises past Corning, Hawks softball bests the Blue Raiders

Nick Ketter
·2 min read
Horseheads baseball cruises past Corning, Hawks softball bests the Blue Raiders

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball and Corning softball pick up dominant wins on a busy Monday of high school sports.

Horseheads and Corning spilt a baseball and softball doubleheader, on Monday. The Blue Raiders cruised to a 17-3 win over Corning. Horseheads’ offense was powered by an all around effort. Dom Russ went (2-4) with 3 RBI and a home run. Cooper Ball added a 2-run inside the park homer, while Josh Stout, Dylan Schrock, and Trevor Reidy each added 2 hits and 6 combined RBI. On the mound, Micah Hayes earned the win with 8 strikeouts and only 5 hits allowed, in 5 innings of work. Andrew Wood closed out the game for Horseheads, sitting down 2 in 2 innings.

Elsewhere in Section IV baseball, Waverly and Elmira Notre Dame each continued their unbeaten streaks. The Wolverines cruised past Chenango Forks 11-5, to improve to 9-0 on the season. The Crusaders bested the Schuyler Storm 8-3, behind a 3-run home run from Luke Richards.

<em>Corning catcher Sophia Polzella celebrates after throwing out a Horseheads runner, on a banner day. </em>
Corning catcher Sophia Polzella celebrates after throwing out a Horseheads runner, on a banner day.

In softball, Corning rolled past Horseheads 16-4, with an impressive performance at the plate. Hofstra commit Sophia Polzella led the Hawks, going (2-3) with a 2-run home run. The standout senior catcher also made big plays behind the plate, including a throw out at 3rd. University of New Haven commit Peyton Sullivan added to the effort, going (2-4) with a 3-run blast, and 4 RBI. Daphne Sherman recorded 2 hits and 2 RBI for the Hawks, as well. On the mound, Sullivan struck out 6 Blue Raiders in 3.2 innings of work. Mattisen Johnston added 4 strikeouts after pitching in relief for the final 3 frames. Caitlin Yearick led the Blue Raiders, going (2-2) with a run.

Across Section IV and V, Tioga, Edison, Waverly, Watkins Glen, Elmira, and Haverling all found the win column. Tioga crushed Groton with a 10 strikeout no-hitter from RaeAnne Feeko, in 5-innings. In Section V, Haverling’s Kaili Witherell tossed a 15 strikeout 3-hitter over Penn Yan. The standout junior’s big game on the mound comes nearly 1 week after she threw a no-hit shut out against Livonia. With 14 strikeouts, Witherell reached 700 in her career, last week.

A full look at Monday’s high school scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:
Horseheads 17 – Corning 3
Waverly 11 – Chenango Forks 5
Elmira Notre Dame 8 – Schuyler Storm 3
Ithaca 6 – Elmira 3
Edison 16 – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor

High School Softball:
Corning 16 – Horseheads 4
Tioga 16 – Groton 2
Elmira 14 – Binghamton 0
Waverly 7 – Chenango Forks 2
Edison 20 – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2
Watkins Glen 6 – Elmira Notre Dame 2
Haverling 4 – Penn Yan 0

High School Girls Lacrosse:
Corning 17 – Binghamton 7

For the latest on high school sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports all season.


For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.