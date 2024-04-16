Horseheads baseball cruises past Corning, Hawks softball bests the Blue Raiders

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball and Corning softball pick up dominant wins on a busy Monday of high school sports.

Horseheads and Corning spilt a baseball and softball doubleheader, on Monday. The Blue Raiders cruised to a 17-3 win over Corning. Horseheads’ offense was powered by an all around effort. Dom Russ went (2-4) with 3 RBI and a home run. Cooper Ball added a 2-run inside the park homer, while Josh Stout, Dylan Schrock, and Trevor Reidy each added 2 hits and 6 combined RBI. On the mound, Micah Hayes earned the win with 8 strikeouts and only 5 hits allowed, in 5 innings of work. Andrew Wood closed out the game for Horseheads, sitting down 2 in 2 innings.

Elsewhere in Section IV baseball, Waverly and Elmira Notre Dame each continued their unbeaten streaks. The Wolverines cruised past Chenango Forks 11-5, to improve to 9-0 on the season. The Crusaders bested the Schuyler Storm 8-3, behind a 3-run home run from Luke Richards.

Corning catcher Sophia Polzella celebrates after throwing out a Horseheads runner, on a banner day.

In softball, Corning rolled past Horseheads 16-4, with an impressive performance at the plate. Hofstra commit Sophia Polzella led the Hawks, going (2-3) with a 2-run home run. The standout senior catcher also made big plays behind the plate, including a throw out at 3rd. University of New Haven commit Peyton Sullivan added to the effort, going (2-4) with a 3-run blast, and 4 RBI. Daphne Sherman recorded 2 hits and 2 RBI for the Hawks, as well. On the mound, Sullivan struck out 6 Blue Raiders in 3.2 innings of work. Mattisen Johnston added 4 strikeouts after pitching in relief for the final 3 frames. Caitlin Yearick led the Blue Raiders, going (2-2) with a run.

Across Section IV and V, Tioga, Edison, Waverly, Watkins Glen, Elmira, and Haverling all found the win column. Tioga crushed Groton with a 10 strikeout no-hitter from RaeAnne Feeko, in 5-innings. In Section V, Haverling’s Kaili Witherell tossed a 15 strikeout 3-hitter over Penn Yan. The standout junior’s big game on the mound comes nearly 1 week after she threw a no-hit shut out against Livonia. With 14 strikeouts, Witherell reached 700 in her career, last week.

A full look at Monday’s high school scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Horseheads 17 – Corning 3

Waverly 11 – Chenango Forks 5

Elmira Notre Dame 8 – Schuyler Storm 3

Ithaca 6 – Elmira 3

Edison 16 – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor

High School Softball:

Corning 16 – Horseheads 4

Tioga 16 – Groton 2

Elmira 14 – Binghamton 0

Waverly 7 – Chenango Forks 2

Edison 20 – Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2

Watkins Glen 6 – Elmira Notre Dame 2

Haverling 4 – Penn Yan 0

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Corning 17 – Binghamton 7

