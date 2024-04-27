Horseheads baseball bests U-E for eighth straight win, local scores

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads baseball continued their dominant season with another big win.

Horseheads baseball picked up their 8th consecutive win, on Friday. The Blue Raiders topped Union-Endicott 6-3, behind an impressive effort on both sides of the plate. Dom Russ led the Horseheads offense with 2 hits and 3 runs. Josh Stout and Mason Holloway added to the attack with 2 hits each. On the mound, Holloway earned the win with a 13 strikeout performance in 5 innings of work. Additionally, Kegan Monahan and Micah Hayes closed the game with 3 combined strikeouts.

With the win, Horseheads moves to 9-1 on the season. The Blue Raiders will look to extend their win streak to 9 games on Monday, in a home matchup against Ithaca.

In boys lacrosse, Horseheads, Elmira, and Corning picked up big wins at home. Elmira Notre Dame fell to Seton Catholic.

A look at scores from Friday’s slate of high school games is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Horseheads 6 – Union-Endicott 3

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Horseheads 10 – Ithaca 4

Elmira 14 – Binghamton 2

Corning 14 – Johnson City 3

Seton Catholic 14 – Elmira Notre Dame 5

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Johnson City 7 – Elmira 2

For the latest on high school sports in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.

