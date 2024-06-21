Horseheads 18 and up softball set for special tournament, capping off inaugural league season

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads 18 and up softball league is preparing for a special tournament.

The HGSA (Horseheads Girls Softball Association) 18+ Division is set to wrap up their inaugural league season this July, with a special tribute tournament. At the conclusion of their 1st full season, players from all eras will take to the diamond for the Missy Love Memorial Softball Tournament. Formerly part of the Horseheads Summer Blast Tournament, this year’s iteration of the event will honor the late Missy Love, and help young softball players.

HGSA 18 and up softball commissioner Hali Gunderman, explained the significance of this year’s event.

“This tournament is named in honor of Missy Love, who unfortunately passed many years ago, said Gunderman. Missy left a lasting impact on the Horseheads community. Rick and Carol Love taught me how to pitch and they kept Missy alive through softball. This year we are making the tournament about scholarships for college. We’re going to expand our Missy Love Fund, for young players who can’t afford the sport, and extend the proceeds towards textbooks and fees for our local girls.”

The Missy Love Memorial Tournament will take place at the Holding Point Complex in Horseheads, Friday, July 26th through Sunday, July 28th. More information on the tournament and the HGSA 18+ Division can be found on the league’s Facebook group.

Aside from the upcoming tournament, the HGSA 18+ Division has been playing it’s inaugural season since May. Players from all eras of local softball shared their excitement to return to the diamond and their hopes to grow the league.

Pictured: HGSA 18+ competitors caught in a rundown in Wednesday’s weekly league game.

HGSA 17u commissioner and 18+ Division assistant Cheyenne Jerzack-Coon, shared that she is excited to see older players return to the diamond, while hoping that the league can create an opportunity for players who are wrapping up their athletic school careers.

“I think it’s awesome, said Jerzack-Coon. It’s a blast to have something like this in the area because a lot of us, many years ago, didn’t have any adult fastpitch opportunities. We can now offer the opportunity for the girls that age out of the younger divisions, to be able to continue to play.”

Other players in the league, like Brooke Hockeborn are grateful for another chance to play, but are also hoping to inspire. Hockeborn, who serves at Horseheads High School’s JV Head Softball Coach, hopes that her return to the field will inspire her team, never to give up on the game they love.

“I hope they see that softball doesn’t have to stop after college, said Hockeborn. They may not always get to see me play, so to be able to show them what I used to do, feels really good.”

The Horseheads native also encourages potential players not to be intimidated by the league’s skill level.

“It’s very relaxed and a lot of fun, said Hockeborn. We don’t judge, we try to help in any way we can, and we just try to make sure everyone feels welcomed and involved. Even if you are at a lower skill level that someone else, just come out and have fun. Enjoy playing the game you love.”

