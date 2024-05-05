Horseheads 18 and up softball league makes debut

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some of the area’s best softball players from past years have made a return to the diamond.

The Horseheads 18 and up softball league made it’s league debut, this past Wednesday. Following a successful 2023 summer tournament run, the new league played it’s first game. Nineteen local softballers reunited at the Holding Point Complex in Horseheads, to kick-off the league’s inaugural season last week. The league invites players of all levels to hit the diamond, every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for a weekly game at the Holding Point. The season is set to culminate with the Missy Love Memorial Softball Tournament, this July.

The Horseheads 18 and up league not only offers weekly games for registered players, but other opportunities to get back on the field. For more information, updates, and opportunities from the Horseheads 18 and up softball league, stick with 18 Sports, and visit the HGSA 18+ Division Facebook group.

