Horse trainer Todd Fincher, El Paso owner Kirk Robison seek victories in Breeders' Cup

The Annual Breeders' Cup races, which features the top thoroughbreds in the country, will have ties to El Paso and New Mexico horse racing in the two-day event on Friday and Saturday at Santa Anita Park in California.

El Paso owners Judy and Kirk Robison

On Friday, longtime horse owners the Robison's will have their horse Committee of One compete in the $1 million, 5 furlong Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint. Committee of One drew the No. 12 post and was given morning-line odds of 8-1.

Steve Asmussen trains Committee of One and the jockey will be Cristian Torres.

Committee of One owns a win and two second place finishes in three previous starts, all of which were in Kentucky. His one win came on the turf and the other two races were on dirt surfaces.

"Committee of One has done well in three starts and he can run well on dirt or the turf," Kirk Robison said. "I think he's got a great chance to win this race. He got some respect with the 8-1 morning-line odds and we're all hopeful for Friday's race. Steve has done a great job of training the horse prepping for him this race."

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint will be race No. 5 on Friday and begins at 3 p.m. mountain time.

Trainer Todd Fincher and Senor Buscador

Fincher, who is one of New Mexico's top trainers and who has been a mainstay at Sunland Park and Ruidoso racetracks, will send Senor Buscador in the 1 1/4th miles, Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday. The race is worth $6 million.

The 5-year-old Senor Buscador will start from the No. 9 post and was given morning-line odds of 30-1. Geovanni Franco will be the jockey aboard.

The horse is owned by Joe Peacock, Jr.

Senor Buscador won the Curribot Handicap Sunday at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino for trainer Todd Fincher and jockey Alfredo Juarez, Jr.

"To be in the Breeders' Cup Classic is an amazing feeling," Fincher said. "It's a great field of some of the biggest names and most successful horses in the business. Senor Buscador has been training well and I think he has a great chance to do some great things. He's a horse that has been competitive."

Senor Buscador has won twice and finished third once this year and overall he has won six of 14 lifetime races. One of his wins came in the Curribot Handicap at Sunland Park and the other in the San Diego Handicap at Del Mar Racetrack.

He also finished fourth in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar and third in the Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita.

Races available via Simulcast

Horse racing fans can watch both days of the Breeders' Cup races at Sunland Park Racetrack & Casino via simulcast.

Friday's races begin at 12:30 p.m. mountain time and Saturday's races start at 11:10 a.m. mountain time.

