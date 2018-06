June 9 (Reuters) - Winners of American horse racing's triple crown of Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes:

1919 - Sir Barton 1930 - Gallant Fox 1935 - Omaha 1937 - War Admiral 1941 - Whirlaway 1943 - Count Fleet 1946 - Assault 1948 - Citation 1973 - Secretariat 1977 - Seattle Slew 1978 - Affirmed 2015 - American Pharaoh 2018 - Justify

(Compiled by Andrew Both; editing by Clare Fallon)