Horse racing returns to Presque Isle Downs: 5 things to know about this year's meet

More horsemen. Fewer race dates. Same post times.

That’s what thoroughbred horse racing fans can expect this year at Presque Isle Downs, which on Monday hosts the first of 76 dates on its 2024 meet calendar. Live racing is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until Sept. 16, when Thursday nights join the schedule through Oct. 24.

Here are five things to know about the downs’ 2024 meet.

New blood

More horsemen are committed to Presque Isle Downs’ stalls than were last year, including some who have not previously raced in Erie. Racing secretary Allan Plever's offseason recruiting trip to Tampa Bay Downs in Florida produced new commitments, said senior director of operations Matt Ennis, and 384 horses populated the Summit Township grounds as of May 10.

Last year a "complete success": Why Presque Isle Downs officials consider this thoroughbred season a 'complete success'

Ennis expects more than 700 horses this year. The track has room for 859.

“We’ve had a relatively consistent colony of horsemen and jockeys over the years,” Ennis said. “To see new blood coming into our market, it’s exciting to see what impact that might have on the community which has existed here.”

Committing to a stall, however, doesn’t guarantee that a horse will show up to race as planned. The latter is a yearly, industry-wide challenge, but increased commitments are a reason for optimism.

“The new horsemen who have not been to this track are going to be ones to watch,” said Jennifer See, the downs’ director of marketing. “I think that will make it really different this year.”

Last year: Presque Isle Downs & Casino sees $15 million revenue drop in 2023. What caused the decline?

Schedule changes

Four less race days will be held than in 2023. That’s an effort to keep purse money at previous levels amidst decreased slot revenue.

“We continue to battle with online gaming opportunities given to the public,” Ennis said. “The horsemen do not benefit from that in any matter as it relates to funding purses, so we’re relying on our retail slot product continuing to be successful. There’s always a risk of a decline in slot revenue because of the competitive markets we’re in with other casinos, online gambling opportunities and Pennsylvania skill games.”

Racing will be held on July 4, the track’s only Thursday post until Sept. 19.

Later post time stays

Presque Isle Downs pushed post time from 1:30 to 3 p.m. last year. It will remain at 3 p.m. this season following positive results.

Later posts are more attractive to local bettors, Ennis said, and pushing back post time again would be considered if the market allows.

“When horse racing comes back in May, it always brings a positive energy to the property that’s reflective of the springtime and summer months in Erie,” Ennis said. “There’s an overall sense of good feeling when racing is back in town.”

Big purse races Sept. 20

Presque Isle Downs’ biggest night of racing will be held on a Friday this year instead of Thursday. Sept. 20 will feature both the Presque Isle Downs Masters Stakes and Presque Isle Mile on a 10-race card with a later-than-usual post time.

Racing will not be held Sept. 19.

Last fall: Presque Isle Downs' high-stakes masters, mile races return Monday. Who are the favorites?

Bettors can wager on the masters in a “daily double” with Parx Racing’s Pennsylvania Derby, scheduled for the next day. That offer is the first of its kind locally.

Can children attend the races?

While not permitted inside the casino building, children are welcome in the outdoor racing area at Presque Isle Downs.

Outdoor restrooms are available and food trucks are scheduled for each day of racing. For more information on live racing, visit presqueisledowns.com/racing.

Contact Jeff Uveino at juveino@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @realjuveino.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Presque Isle Downs to feature more horsemen, less race days in 2024