Horse racing officials call emergency summit after 12th horse dies at Churchill Downs

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) has opened an investigation into a string of fatalities at Churchill Downs after two more horses were euthanized this weekend, bringing the total number of deaths to 12.

The federal authority called an emergency veterinary summit in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday with horse racing officials to review and analyze the "unusually high number" of deaths at Churchill Downs, home to the Kentucky Derby. The summit will focus on factors that could have led to the spike in horse deaths, including veterinary oversight and misuse of medications, as well as examining Churchill Downs’ racing surfaces.

"We remain deeply concerned by the unusually high number of equine fatalities at Churchill Downs over the last several weeks," the HISA said in a news release on Monday. "We continue to seek answers, and we are working diligently with Churchill Downs and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) to mitigate any additional risk."

Here's everything you need to know about the spike in horse deaths:

How many horses have died at Churchill Downs?

Lost in Limbo and Kimberley Dream were both euthanized over the weekend after sustaining "inoperable and unrecoverable" leg injuries on Friday and Saturday, respectively, marking the 11th and 12th horses to die at Churchill Downs since the stable area opened in Louisville on March 30, Churchill Downs announced Saturday.

Seven horses died from training or racing injuries at Churchill Downs in the lead-up to the Kentucky Derby on May 6, starting with qualifier Wild On Ice on April 27. Five more horses have died since, most recently Saturday.

What has Churchill Downs said?

In a statement on Saturday, Churchill Downs Incorporated said it's "troubled by this recent string of fatalities."

"We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers," Churchill Downs said in a statement.

The statement continued: "Our team members mourn the loss of these animals as we continue to work together to discover cause and determine appropriate investments to minimize, to the degree possible, any avoidable risk in this sport and on our property."

PETA calls for suspension of racing at Churchill Downs in midst of investigation

Animal rights nonprofit organization PETA is calling on HISA officials to suspend all racing and timed workouts at Churchill Downs until their investigation into the string of horse deaths is complete.

"It’s clear that Churchill Downs is not currently safe for Thoroughbreds," PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in an open letter to HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus on Tuesday. “It makes no sense to force horses to race and train while you’re trying to figure out why they’re dying during racing and training. PETA is calling on HISA to protect horses by suspending these activities at Churchill Downs until the investigation is complete.”

