Horse wins race days after nearly dying in sinkhole

The Fort Erie Race Track saw a terrifying scene two weeks ago. (Photo by: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

At some point on July 11, a 6-year-old horse named Mr Changue was swallowed by the earth and was left with his entire body underground.

On Tuesday, Mr Changue won a race.

The horse was grazing on the backstretch of Canada's Fort Erie Race Track when the ground opened up after a water main break created a sinkhole, according to Horse Racing Nation.

Thanks to the combined efforts of Fort Erie staff members and the local fire department, the horse was successful dug out with a backhoe and given medical attention.

The photos of the incident are simply unreal.

Clearly, the horse made a full recovery, because he was doing this on Tuesday during the undercard for the Prince of Wales Stakes, part of the Canadian horse racing Triple Crown.

From the sinkhole to the winning pole, Mr. Changue once again proves he’s all heart! Congrats to his connections! pic.twitter.com/kLgZCxEaxp — Ashley Mailloux (@ashley_mailloux) July 23, 2019

