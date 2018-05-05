Horse racing-Justify wins Kentucky Derby on soggy track

May 5 (Reuters) - Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track on Saturday to become the first horse without a start at a two-year-old to win the race since since 1882.

Good Magic finished second, according to unofficial results, in the first leg of U.S. thoroughbred racing's Triple Crown series for three-year-olds, with Audible third. (Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Peter Rutherford )