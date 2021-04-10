Horse racing: Blackmore makes history as first woman to win Grand National

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Grand National Festival
    1/4

    Horse racing: Blackmore makes history as first woman to win Grand National

    Grand National Festival
  • Grand National Festival
    2/4

    Horse racing: Blackmore makes history as first woman to win Grand National

    Grand National Festival
  • Grand National Festival
    3/4

    Horse racing: Blackmore makes history as first woman to win Grand National

    Grand National Festival
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Grand National Festival
    4/4

    Horse racing: Blackmore makes history as first woman to win Grand National

    Grand National Festival
Grand National Festival
Grand National Festival
Grand National Festival
Grand National Festival
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LIVERPOOL (Reuters) - Rachael Blackmore made Grand National history by becoming the first female jockey to win the race as she steered Minella Times across the finishing line at Aintree on Saturday.

The Irishwoman, who became the first leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival last month, timed her finish to perfection as Minella Times surged ahead after the 30th and final fence.

Minella Times, priced at 11-1, never looked threatened in the charge to the finish with 100-1 shot Balko Des Flos coming second and Any Second Now in third place.

The closest a female jockey had previously come to winning the most famous steeplechase in the world was Katie Walsh on Seabass in 2012 when she finished third.

"I cannot believe it," Blackmore said. "He was a sensational spin. I'm so lucky to be riding. It is unbelievable.

"He was just incredible and jumped beautifully. I tried to wait as long as I could. When I jumped the last and asked him for a bit, he was there.

"I don't feel male or female right now, I don't even feel human. This is just unbelievable."

Favourite Cloth Cap, ridden by Tom Scudamore, pulled up at the third last fence, while one horse, The Long Mile, was euthanised after suffering an injury, the race course said. Only 15 of the 40 starters finished the race.

While last year's race was cancelled, this year's took place in front of empty stands rather than the usual 70,000 fans because of continuing restrictions due to COVID-19.

But Blackmore's feat will reverberate around the horse racing world and beyond.

"A truly amazing achievement ... Ireland is so proud of you,” Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Twitter.

“A historic few weeks that will live long in the memory.”

Riding six winners at the Cheltenham Festival was extraordinary enough, but to follow that up by outclassing the field in the National, the most daunting race of them all, took her fairytale year to another level entirely.

Her victory also continued an incredible run for trainer Henry De Bromhead who trained the winner and runner-up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and has now repeated that at the National.

"It's amazing -- it's what you dream of," he said. "Rachael is brilliant. I am so lucky to have her.

"It's such a tough game and Rachael had to do it the hard way, like all jockeys."

Outsider Jett made the running for much of the four-mile, two-and-a-half furlong slog round the firm circuit and was eight lengths clear with three fences remaining.

But eight-year-old Minella Times hit the front with two to go and made no mistake over the last before galloping clear to win by six lengths.

"You need some luck to get around with no-one else interfering and you need so much to go right and things went right for me today," Blackmore said.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Recommended Stories

  • Trailblazer Blackmore writes herself into history with Grand National win

    “I want it all quickly ‘cause I don’t want God to stop and think and wonder if I’m getting more than my share.”

  • Maloney and Matusevich win UK Pro League Week 3

    One new winner and one regular victor reigned supreme as Eliz Maloney and Anton Matusevich claimed Week 3 honours in the UK Pro League.

  • Warriors’ Steph Curry honors Masters legend Lee Elder with custom pair of Curry Brand shoes

    During the Golden State Warriors' recent two-game home stretch, Steph Curry honored Masters icon Lee Elder with a special pair of shoes.

  • Joe Smith Jr. edges Maxim Vlasov for vacant WBO light heavyweight title

    Smith won the bout with an incredible rally in the last two rounds, landing 84 power shots over the final six minutes.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Lakers will unveil 2019-20 championship banner in front of fans May 12

    Fans will be able to attend the Lakers' banner reveal in May.

  • Pure perfection: North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game

    It's believed to be the first 21K perfect game.

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.

  • Jeff Gordon tested positive for COVID-19, will call Saturday's race at Martinsville

    Gordon said he had "minimal symptoms."

  • Sinner on right path to becoming a champion, says Djokovic

    The 19-year-old is at a career-best ranking of 22 and made his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final earlier this month at the Miami Open. Sinner could meet Djokovic for the first time if he gets past Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round of this week's Monte Carlo Masters. "I have seen his development, his trajectory, his road to where he is at the moment," said the Serbian, who has a opening round bye at the ATP Masters event on clay.

  • Marvin Vettori repeatedly takes down Kevin Holland, cruises to unanimous decision win

    Vettori is slowly moving toward a title shot and he wasn’t going to be beaten by an opponent with such a gaping hole in his game.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for NBA draft, but won't hire an agent

    Scotty Pippen Jr. will find out how NBA teams feel about his ability.

  • UFC on ABC 2 headliner Kevin Holland takes aim at critics: 'The game is backwards'

    “It’s funny that everybody wanted to see ‘Big Mouth’ until ‘Big Mouth’ didn’t do his job and they got all upset and mad,” Holland said.

  • Khamzat Chimaev resumes training in anticipation of summer UFC return, manager says

    According to Ali Abdelaziz, the rising UFC welterweight is working his way back.

  • WWE: Full card, predictions for WrestleMania 37

    WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.

  • Steph Curry's offensive explosion helps Warriors crush Rockets

    Stephen Curry poured in a game-high 38 points to move within 18 of Wilt Chamberlain's career franchise record Saturday night, lifting the Golden State Warriors to a 125-109 victory over the visiting Houston Rockets. Andrew Wiggins chipped in with 25 points and Jordan Poole 21 off the bench for the Warriors, who were coming off a potential soul-crushing, 110-107 home loss to Washington the night before in their pursuit for a bottom-end playoff spot in the Western Conference. John Wall, who sat out Friday's 126-109 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, returned to pace the Rockets with 30 points.

  • Soccer: Ten-man Leeds snatch last-gasp win at Man City

    A dramatic last-gasp winner from Stuart Dallas earned 10-man Leeds United a shock 2-1 victory against runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. A much-changed City side struggled to get going in the first half, with Leeds taking a surprise lead in the 42nd minute, full-back Dallas drilling the ball in off the post with the visitors' first shot at goal. Leeds' joy was short-lived, however, as a VAR intervention saw their captain Liam Cooper sent off just before the break for a dangerous looking challenge on Gabriel Jesus.

  • UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results & video: Vettori vs. Holland set; Norma Dumont pulled for missing weight

    The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results are in with Saturday's main event fighters easily hitting the mark. The UFC Vegas 23 weigh-ins took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results The UFC Vegas on 23 (aka UFC on ABC 2) main event pits fast-rising middleweight contender Marvin Vettori against late-replacement Kevin Holland. No. 6 ranked Vettori was originally slated to meet no. 5 ranked Darren Till, but Till had to withdraw because of a broken collarbone. Anxious to get the fight in, Vettori was first to the scale, weighing 186 pounds, the upper limit for a middleweight non-title bout. Holland followed a short time later, stepping on the scale at just 183.5 pounds. Vettori is on a four-fight winning streak. His last loss was to current champion Israel Adesanya. Vettori lost that bout via a split decision well before Adesanya claimed the UFC middleweight title. Holland had been on a ferocious five-fight winning streak prior to his last bout, which took place just three weeks ago. He lost a unanimous decision to Derek Brunson in a bout where he was heavily criticized for joking around and casually talking to cageside observers throughout the fight. Two UFC Vegas 23 fighters misses weight Norma Dumont was the lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Vegas 23. She came to the scale with about half an hour left in the two-hour weigh-in window, weighing 139.5 pounds for her bantamweight bout opposite UFC newcomer Erin Blanchfield. While Blanchfield easily made weight at 135 pounds, Dumont was 3.5 pounds over the limit for a bantamweight non-title bout. Ignacio Bahamondes was the final fighter to the scale, having run out of time to make weight. He stepped on the scale at 156.75 pounds on his second attempt, which put him 0.75 pounds over the limit for his non-title fight with John Makdessi, who made weight earlier. If Dumont and Bahamondes are medically cleared to fight and an agreement can be reached with their opponents, their bouts could potentially proceed with the likelihood that each of them would be fined 20-30 percent of their fight purses for missing weight. The fine would go to their respective opponents. UPDATE: Norma Dumont pulled from UFC Vegas 23 bout for missing weight Shortly after the weigh-in, news broke that Dumont would not be allowed to fight on Saturday. MMAWeekly.com confirmed with Blanchfield's management, KO Reps, that the Nevada State Athletic Commission would not allow Dumont to fight following her second consecutive miss of 3.5 pounds on the scale. Blanchfield's camp was prepared to accept the fight with a 30-percent penalty, according to KO Reps, but the commission would not allow it. Darren Till shreds Marvin Vettori for doubting injury UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card (3 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN+) Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Kevin Holland (183.5)Arnold Allen (145.5) vs. Sodiq Yusuff (146)Sam Alvey (186) vs. Julian Marquez (186)Nina Nunes (116)* vs. Mackenzie Dern (115) – Formerly Nina AnsaroffMike Perry (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims (12 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Joe Solecki (155.5)Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Scott Holtzman (155.5)Erin Blanchfield (135) vs. Norma Dumont (139.5)**Ignacio Bahamondes (156.75) vs. John Makdessi (153.5)**Jarjis Danho (255.5) vs. Yorgan De Castro (261.5)Hunter Azure (135.5) vs. Jack Shore (136)Jordan Griffin (145.5) vs. Luis Saldana (145.5)Da Un Jung (205.5) vs. William Knight (205.5) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+) Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) **Norma Dumont and Ignacio Bahamondes missed weight UFC Vegas 23 weigh-in video: Marvin Vettori vs. Kevin Holland (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)