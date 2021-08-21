Horse books it down highway after reportedly escaping from Kentucky racetrack

A racehorse's escape attempt resulted in its recapture, but not before creating quite a sight on an Indiana highway.

The first race on Saturday at Kentucky's Ellis Park Racing and Gaming saw a horse buck its rider, escape the track and speed north on U.S. Highway 41 according to WEHT, crossing state lines into Indiana in the process.

This is what it looks like when a horse runs onto an active highway:

Just in: Ellis Park officials tell Eyewitness News a race horse bucked its rider and escaped the track before the first race this afternoon. It traveled along US-41 before the owner managed to rescue it at the Evansville Water Department. pic.twitter.com/YWbaklhDaO — Blake Sandlin (@BlakeSandlin) August 21, 2021

Thankfully, the horse avoided serious harm and was eventually corralled by a group including near the Evansville Water Department. Posey County sheriff Tom Latham reportedly played a part in the effort, spotting the horse on the road, parking his truck ahead of it and jumping the guardrail to head it off.

The horse had reportedly sustained minor cuts and scrapes and was reunited with its owner after being checked by a veterinarian.

