Horse group that owns Gronkowski names new horse LeBron J

The same group that bought and named a racehorse after New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski has done the same with new Los Angeles Laker LeBron James.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds purchased the 2-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro, who produced 2009 Horse of the Year Rachel Alexandra, and got permission to name the colt LeBron J.

He'll train under Doug O'Neill in California with an eye toward next year's Triple Crown races.

Gronk the horse was purchased by Phoenix for over $400,000 in England last year. Trainer Jeremy Noseda and his family are huge Patriots fans and the decision was reached to name it after the player nicknamed "Gronk."

Gronkowki bought a stake in the horse before the Kentucky Derby (which it missed with a fever) and was on hand to watch him finish second to Justify in the Belmont Stakes.

There was no indication that James had invested in the namesake horse.

