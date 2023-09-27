Horse flag racing with Canton football player Gavin Otto
A slow-motion look at Canton High School football player Gavin Otto racing his horse, Disco, in a National Flag Racing Association event.
The Phillies secured the NL's top wild card Tuesday, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles, Rays, Twins and Brewers in the 2023 playoffs.
The team used the world "Nazi" as a defensive play call against a team from a Jewish community.
The Mariners snapped a four-game losing streak and moved to a half-game back of the Astros for the third AL wild-card spot.
Stewart's five blocks tied the franchise record for blocks in a playoff game and the stat-stuffing performance capped a long, emotional day in Brooklyn for both sides of the series.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR rankings for fantasy Week 4!
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to Marcus Freeman’s explanation of his coaching gaffe versus Ohio State last Saturday and preview Notre Dame’s upcoming matchup with Duke.
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Renee Miller breaks down some of the QB surprises — good and bad — this season and what we can trust going forward.
Charles McDonald is joined by Next Gen Stats' Keegan Abdoo to break down why some teams look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty through three weeks of the NFL season. But first, the duo jump around the funniest stories to come out of the weekend, including the hysteria around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (and her chicken fingers), the comically low ticket prices for the Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos game this weekend and Josh McDaniels' awful field goal decision on Sunday night. Next, Charles and Keegan give their biggest takeaways from Week 3. Keegan explains Next Gen Stats' new metric pressure probability and how it tied into the high number of blowouts this week, Charles highlights the Houston Texans and C.J. Stroud and the duo discuss the Miami Dolphins' high-flying offense scoring 70 points. Later, Charles and Keegan discuss the teams who look like they're playing on All-Madden difficulty and why: the New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Through three weeks, 80.9% of kickoffs have resulted in touchbacks, the highest rate in at least three decades and very likely a league record.
The CFP Management Committee is exploring a change to the playoff model, but it faces many hurdles — including how to handle the Pac-12 in its final days.
How often do you get a chance to add a player who just rushed for 200-plus yards off the waiver wire? Well, this is one of those weeks.
How exactly did the Dolphins make a fellow professional football team look like an early season FCS opponent?
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
On Monday night, the Eagles' defense shined.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.