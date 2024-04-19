Horse euthanized after fall during Friday race at Keeneland; jockey alert, being evaluated

For the first time during the 2024 Keeneland Spring Meet, a horse death has occurred as the result of a racing incident.

On Friday afternoon, 6-year-old February Son was euthanized after an incident during the fifth race of the day at the Lexington track.

According to Keeneland, the horse sustained an injury and was then attended to by a team of veterinarians led by Dr. Nicholas Smith, the chief veterinarian of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, and Dr. Stuart Brown, Keeneland’s vice president of equine safety.

“Given the extent of the injury, it was determined that humane euthanasia was in the best interest of the horse,” read Keeneland’s equine safety report about the incident.

The deadly incident occurred during a 1-mile turf race. The Keeneland turf course was listed as good for the race.

Gerardo Corrales, the jockey on February Son, was also involved. According to Keeneland, he was transported to the UK Emergency Department for further evaluation. Corrales was alert when he was taken from Keeneland.

Trained by Anthony Granitz and owned by Captain Jack Racing Stable, February Son was making his 30th career start Friday. February Son’s racing career began in August 2020.

During Friday’s allowance race — the third time February Son has competed at Keeneland — the horse raced off the pace at the start, before falling at the far turn. The horse was taken from the track via an equine ambulance.

Last year, three horses died as the result of racing incidents during the Spring Meet. Last fall, one horse died during the Fall Meet.

The four total horse deaths at Keeneland in 2023 were the most at the track since nine died following racing incidents in 2019.

In both 2020 and 2022, one horse died from racing incidents at Keeneland. In 2021, two horses died.

In 2016, 2017 and 2018, five horses died each year.

