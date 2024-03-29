The horse who could net Sir Alex Ferguson £2.7m in Dubai

Sir Alex Ferguson is in Dubai to watch his horse Spirit Dancer run in the Sheema Classic - Shutterstock/Frank Sorge

Sir Alex Ferguson, the former Manchester United manager, hopes to extend a golden run with his horses on Saturday when his homebred Spirit Dancer contests the Sheema Classic on the $12 million (£9.5 million) Dubai World Cup undercard at Meydan.

Winter sun has improved the Richard Fahey-trained seven-year-old out of all recognition; he won the £500,000 Bahrain International in November and backed it up by winning the £1 million Howden Neom Cup in Saudi Arabia last month.

But, in terms of prize money, the ante is being upped again in Dubai, with a first prize of £2.7 million on the line as he goes for a Middle East winter treble.

Financially, victory would knock Ferguson’s Thursday double at Cheltenham of Protektorat and Monmiral into a cocked hat.

Monmiral was a 25-1 shot, odds which are probably not far different to those available for Spirit Dancer on Saturday, as he not only goes up in trip to a mile and a half for the first time but faces a stellar cast. That includes last year’s Derby winner Auguste Rodin, Liberty Hunter, who chased home Equinox in the Japan Cup, and Coronation Cup winner Emily Upjohn, a high-profile ride for Frankie Dettori’s de facto replacement at John Gosden’s yard, Kieren Shoemark.

Ferguson’s legendary status in football has meant he has been the main human attraction at Meydan during training in the mornings, even stealing the limelight from Dettori, who is back in Dubai principally to ride Newgate for Bob Baffert in an attempt to win a record fifth Dubai World Cup.

Spirit Dancer has won just shy of £1.5m this winter - PA Wire/Tim Goode

“It’s a marvellous honour to be invited and the horse won’t let us down, he’ll run a good race,” Ferguson said. “I’ve had horses for many years but having bred a horse like him, there’s great enthusiasm. It’s a fantastic part of my life. He’s improved and improved.

“We don’t know about a mile and a half, but he’s by Frankel and he’s been going past the winning line OK. We feel he has the pedigree to run over a mile and a half. Richard has been the architect of how the horse has been placed.

“It’s like going into a football match, you want a team with confidence and in good form. He’s in good form and we hope he does the business.”

Fahey is under no illusions about the extra degree of difficulty Spirit Dancer faces on Saturday. “It looks a very good race,” the Malton trainer said yesterday. “We’re very happy and we might improve a bit at the distance, but we’d need to. I’m hoping that we might be at our peak, having run just a month ago, while the others might not quite be 100 per cent with a long season in front of them. But I saw Auguste Rodin out on the track the other morning and he looked ready.

“We’ve had a great winter with this horse. He’s won $1.7 million and, of the horses I’ve had, I think only Ribchester, who won four Group Ones, won more prize money.

“Sir Alex is loving it. In fact all three of them [Ferguson and fellow owners Ged Mason and Peter Done] are having a ball. Spirit Dancer is taking them on a journey, that’s for sure.”

The story of the Dubai World Cup itself would be victory for the chestnut with a white blaze, Kabirkhan, a four-year-old now trained in Dubai by Doug Watson, but, having cost $12,000 as a yearling, is unbeaten in Kazakhstan and then Russia.

First time out in Dubai, he won a handicap despite a troubled journey and, a fortnight later, won a Grade One by 4¾ lengths. Pat Dobbs is in the saddle. Race fans from central Asia have travelled in their droves to watch him race.