Which horse have the best chance to win the Kentucky Derby?
USA Today Sports' Dan Wolken breaks down the field for the 147th Kentucky Derby.
Not sure who to cheer for on Derby Day? Check out these contenders worth championing (for one reason or another).
The most exciting two minutes in sports kicks off at 6:57 ET this Saturday.
Matt Bernier identifies three longshots who could outrun their odds in Saturday's Kentucky Derby. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)
A look at the 20 horses in the field for Saturday’s Run for the Roses.
The 147th Kentucky Derby goes off Saturday. The staff of the Courier Journal in Louisville makes their expert (and not so expert) predictions.
Kendrick Carmouche, one of the few remaining Black jockeys in America, looks to become the first Black man to ride a Kentucky Derby winner since Jimmy Winkfield in 1902.
Essential Quality is not nearly a good enough horse to justify the meager odds he’ll offer bettors.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is not going to take any action against the royal, multi-billionaire owner of this year’s Kentucky Derby favorite for allegedly kidnapping his daughter a few years ago.
Over the past 10 years, every horse who passed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby has had one thing in common.
Everything you need to know, whether you’re heading to Churchill Downs, taking in the day at Keeneland or watching on TV.
Sheikh Mohammed finally has a clear path towards his first Kentucky Derby win, but he also faces increased scrutiny for allegations of human rights violations and orchestrating the disappearance of his own daughter.
Some long shots to consider, a favorite in a tough spot, and more thoughts on the Derby field led by Essential Quality.
Matt Bernier offers his thoughts and selections ahead of the 2021 Kentucky Derby. (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)
