Horror for Scotland fans as they are placed in ‘nightmare dungeon’ for Euros trip

Scottish football fans were left horrified after being placed in a “nightmare dungeon” by a travel agent for their Euros holiday.

Rory Bradley, 28, and three friends spent £2,000 on a trip to Germany for the tournament but the initial property they had booked in Düren was not satisfactory.

Their travel agent urgently arranged alternative accommodation, with the group forced to walk across the city in the middle of the night to access it.

However, Mr Bradley likened the new housing to a “dungeon” and said that it looked like “something out of a murder film”.

After spending hours on the phone to the firm without success, they spent another £1,000 to secure safe accommodation.

Mr Bradley told MailOnline: “We started saving up for this trip when Scotland first qualified. The first place we stayed was really nice. Then we arrived in Düren and the place we had booked was a mess.

“We were on the phone for three hours and eventually they said they would find us somewhere.”

‘Vibes of a human-trafficking horror film’

Mr Bradley claimed the agent, Booking.com, told him and his friends they would be allowed to stay in a property that was not being advertised on any rental site.

Upon arrival, he said: “We were stunned by what we found. Booking.com had sent us to a dungeon that must have been some sort of abandoned medical facility as there were hospital beds and industrial equipment lying around the entrance.

“We made our way into the property and we’re greeted by more industrial equipment, exposed chemicals, exposed cables and exposed pipes and to top it all off an axe that looked like something out of a murder film.

“The whole place had the vibes of a human-trafficking horror film.”

Footage of the accommodation shows a dark room filled with hospital beds, industrial equipment, a shopping trolley and planks of wood. A set of stairs leads down to a tiled room filled with cabling and tools including an axe. The footage shows other rooms with exposed pipes, open paint containers and jugs full of chemicals.

Mr Bradley said: “The front door didn’t lock. We felt so unsafe. There were dozens of hospital beds and all these tools which could do serious damage to a person.

Not the most appealing sight when in need of sleep, an old hospital bed without a mattress

Exposed industrial pipes aren't what most people look for when booking holiday accommodation

In some places you get complimentary tea and coffee, here you got an axe

“We said there is no way we could stay there. We phoned Booking.com again but a different agent said it wasn’t company policy to source replacement accommodation.”

Mr Bradley and his friends found a hostel to stay in before they travelled to the next city, but the four men shared one room and the accommodation was double the price they initially paid.

Booking.com is said to have offered the group a refund of up to £900, but despite this one of the group was left with just £39 in his bank account after the emergency expense.

A Booking.com spokesman said: “This is not the experience we would want for anyone booking a stay on our platform and are in touch with the customer, so we can look into what happened and to make sure they are properly supported.”

