This is the horrendously blown fumble call in Patriots-Dolphins game

Jordy McElroy
The New England Patriots were on the wrong end of another controversial fumble call for a second consecutive week.

Boos rained down on the field of Gillette Stadium after NFL officials ruled forward progress on a fumble by Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. From the looks of the play, it was a clear hit and recovery by the Patriots.

But the officials saw it differently.

The controversial call comes a week after officials failed to rule forward progress on the fourth-quarter fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson in the heartbreaking Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. So it’s no surprise fans were upset.

The Patriots did end up stopping the Dolphins on the game-opening drive and scoring on their first possession. However, it still doesn’t change the fact that New England has been a bit unlucky this season in regards to controversial calls on the field.

