With horrendous special teams play, the Redbox Bowl was almost as crazy as the Cheez-It Bowl

Oregon players hold the trophy after a 7-6 win over Michigan State during the Redbox Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

In the first half of the Redbox Bowl between Oregon and Michigan State, the offensive play was disastrous. In the fourth quarter, the special teams play was arguably worse.

After combining for 12 punts, an interception and a turnover on downs, the Ducks and Spartans limped into the halftime locker room with the game a scoreless tie, the first time that has happened in a bowl game since 1999.

Michigan State finally opened the scoring with two field goals to take a 6-0 lead entering the fourth quarter. But on its first drive of the fourth quarter, Oregon went 77 yards in six plays and scored on a 28-yard Justin Herbert touchdown pass to Dillon Mitchell. That gave the Ducks a 7-6 lead with 11:19 to play.

From there, the bad special teams kicked in and turned the game into a comedy of errors that gave the Cheez-It Bowl a run for its money.

Oregon’s wild trick play failed spectacularly

On the possession after the Oregon TD, Michigan State’s Matt Coghlin missed a 50-yard field goal to give the ball back to the Ducks.

Oregon’s offense was able to work its way into Michigan State territory but faced a fourth down from the MSU 28.

Oregon looked like it would attempt a 46-yard field goal. Instead, the Ducks pulled out some wild trick play. It failed miserably:

What in the hell is this, Oregon? pic.twitter.com/5LnlF1F2CC — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 31, 2018





The play, which used one of those wacky “swinging gate” formations, resembled the play Iowa used in its upset of Ohio State last fall. Except that one worked. In Oregon’s case, it failed spectacularly and gave the Spartans great field position.

Michigan State responded with its own gaffe

But Michigan State had to provide its own special teams comedy. MSU’s inept offense managed to gain about 30 yards, putting Coghlin back in position for another long field goal, again 50 yards.

But he would not get that opportunity. Brian Lewerke, the team’s starting quarterback, is also the holder on field goals and extra points. He could not handle the snap and was forced to scramble. He looked downfield but nobody was there and he eventually was decked out of bounds by an Oregon player for a turnover on downs.

(via FOX)

Here’s a look at the snap. It should have been handled by Lewerke.

(via FOX)

The range of emotions experienced by both coaches on the play tells the story.

Oregon’s Mario Cristobal:

(via FOX)

Michigan State’s Mark Dantonio:

(via FOX)

Even after that disaster, Michigan State had one more try on offense. But like many of its other drives, that possession went nowhere and quickly resulted in a turnover on downs to give the ball back to Oregon.

Oregon then ran out the clock and put us out of our misery, ending the Redbox Bowl with a 7-6 final score in favor of the Ducks.

Oregon could be Pac-12 favorite, MSU has decisions to make

Oregon finished the year with a 9-4 record and will enter 2019 as one of the Pac-12’s favorites, especially now that Herbert, an acclaimed NFL prospect, is returning for his senior year.

On the other side, Michigan State’s year ends at 7-6. The Spartans, who managed to score just two touchdowns (both against Rutgers) over their final four games, were undoubtedly one of the most disappointing teams in the country.

Mark Dantonio is going to have some decisions to make, especially with his offensive staff.

