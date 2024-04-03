Horoscope: Zodiac signs that make the best couples

The perfect match — and mismatch

It isn’t easy in 2023—or any year—finding that special someone to match your needs. So, we’re going to give you an assist through the horoscope. Every angle and every little bit helps when it comes to compatibility, right?

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

If you are looking for a good fit, try someone born under the Sagittarius sign. Others worth taking a chance on are Gemini and Libra. But RD.com says Aries and Sagittarius folks are adventurous and outgoing. Oh, and avoid Scorpio, Cancer and Virgo, for your own sake.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

No surprise that people born under the sign of the Bull would be stubborn. So what would the ideal person be for a Taurus? How about a Capricorn or Virgo? Even a Cancer. These folks are passionate, which could be equated to stubborn in some instances. The mismatches would be Leo, Aquarius and Sagitarrius.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Fun-loving folks under the sign of Twins should be matched with Libras or Sagittarius or Aquarius. Capricorn and Taurus are no bueno for Gemini birthdays.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Keeping it simple for the summer set born under the sign of Cancer, seek out those from Scorpio, Pisces, or Virgo. Those to avoid? Gemini, Sagitarrius, and Leo. All of them are too independent.

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

The lions are good for those under the spell of Sagittarius, Aquarius or Gemini. Those that don’t work are Capricorn, Taurus or Virgos.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

The end of the summer group boasts an affinity for hard work. That means you can trust Taurus folks and Scorpio. Those that will test your resolve are Sagittarius, Gemini and Aquarius.

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

If you are a Libra, you might want to stick to your own sign. But don’t be afraid to venture into those from Aries or Aquarius. Virgo and Capricorn would be a big no-no.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

If you are born in autumn, why not try and fall for a Pisces or a Cancer, folks who are into their emotions. Scorpio, Leo and Aries usually don’t work together.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarius folks can stay in the lane and probably will do well. Then there are Aries, who also might mesh. The folks who are asking for problems look for Capricorn, Taurus and Pisces.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Virgo and other Capricorns are the ways to pursue while stay away from the serious Leo, Gemini and Sagittarius people.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Not going to get tricky here, so just stick to people born around when you were on the calendar, or Libra and Gemini. Scorpio feels like you are asking for trouble.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

The Scorpio and Cancer group work with Pisces when Gemini, Sagitarrius, and Leo could lead to heartbreak and disappointment.

