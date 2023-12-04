Horoscope: Weekly outlook for each Zodiac sign, week of Dec. 4
Take a look at what this week will bring the signs.
With the holiday season starting, let us see how the signs will handle the challenges this week.
Aries
Aries will handle the holiday season challenges with stride. As always, they keep their head up and push through.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love
Taurus
Taurus will handle the holiday season challenges with stride, but also, the exhaustion will get to them. As they navigate the challenges, they want to relax and will strive more to relax.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love and family
Gemini
Gemini loves handling the holiday season. Challenges provide them with a sense of purpose and they enjoy it.
Weekly Strengths: Friends and love
Cancer
Cancer will handle the holiday season challenges very poorly, but it will work out in their favor in the end. With struggles of conflict and self-doubt, this proposes challenges for a Cancer.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love and career
Leo
Leo will handle the holiday season challenges well, because of the fact that they are relaxed and prioritize everything that comes their way.
Weekly Strengths: Friendship and family
Virgo
Virgos will handle the holiday season challenges with stride and relaxation. Virgos are always balanced with their reactions and actions.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love and career
Libra
Libra will handle the holiday season challenges with stress. Their need for perfectionism will consume them, so they will do what is takes to make the holiday season exactly how they want it.
Weekly Strengths: Love and friendship
Scorpio
Similar to Taurus, Scorpio will handle the holiday season challenges in stride, but also, the exhaustion will get to them. The difference is that Scorpio will view the holiday season as a marathon they need to complete to feel fulfilled.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love and family
Sagittarius
Sagittarius will handle the holiday season challenges with the help of others. Sagittarius don’t often ask for help, but for the holidays, they will have the confidence.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love, family and friends
Capricorn
Capricorn will handle the holiday season challenges with ease. As an earth sign, they are very grounded and will know everything will work out for the best.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love and friendship
Aquarius
Aquarius will handle the holiday season challenges with a rollercoaster of emotions. The majority of it will be stress-filled, but by the end, it will be relaxing. Aquarius will just have to trust themselves.
Weekly Strengths: Self-love
Pisces
Pisces will handle the holiday season challenges with ease because they often rely on others, but they will truly appreciate the teamwork this season.
Weekly Strengths: Family and friends