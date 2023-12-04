Horoscope: Weekly outlook for each Zodiac sign, week of Dec. 4

Take a look at what this week will bring the signs.

With the holiday season starting, let us see how the signs will handle the challenges this week.

Aries

Aries will handle the holiday season challenges with stride. As always, they keep their head up and push through.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love

Taurus

Taurus will handle the holiday season challenges with stride, but also, the exhaustion will get to them. As they navigate the challenges, they want to relax and will strive more to relax.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love and family

Gemini

Gemini loves handling the holiday season. Challenges provide them with a sense of purpose and they enjoy it.

Weekly Strengths: Friends and love

Cancer

Cancer will handle the holiday season challenges very poorly, but it will work out in their favor in the end. With struggles of conflict and self-doubt, this proposes challenges for a Cancer.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love and career

Leo

Leo will handle the holiday season challenges well, because of the fact that they are relaxed and prioritize everything that comes their way.

Weekly Strengths: Friendship and family

Virgo

Virgos will handle the holiday season challenges with stride and relaxation. Virgos are always balanced with their reactions and actions.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love and career

Libra

Libra will handle the holiday season challenges with stress. Their need for perfectionism will consume them, so they will do what is takes to make the holiday season exactly how they want it.

Weekly Strengths: Love and friendship

Scorpio

Similar to Taurus, Scorpio will handle the holiday season challenges in stride, but also, the exhaustion will get to them. The difference is that Scorpio will view the holiday season as a marathon they need to complete to feel fulfilled.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love and family

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will handle the holiday season challenges with the help of others. Sagittarius don’t often ask for help, but for the holidays, they will have the confidence.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love, family and friends

Capricorn

Capricorn will handle the holiday season challenges with ease. As an earth sign, they are very grounded and will know everything will work out for the best.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love and friendship

Aquarius

Aquarius will handle the holiday season challenges with a rollercoaster of emotions. The majority of it will be stress-filled, but by the end, it will be relaxing. Aquarius will just have to trust themselves.

Weekly Strengths: Self-love

Pisces

Pisces will handle the holiday season challenges with ease because they often rely on others, but they will truly appreciate the teamwork this season.

Weekly Strengths: Family and friends

