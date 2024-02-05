Horoscope: Lucky day for each Zodiac sign, week of Feb. 5

Super Bowl week is all yours!

Another week, another chance at finding love, landing that new job, or just hitting a string of perfect timing you didn’t see coming—maybe even winning the lottery. As we enter the first full week of February 2024, here are the lucky days for each Zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: February 6

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: February 8

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: February 7

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: February 5

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: February 11

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: February 8

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: February 9

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: February 6

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: February 8

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: February 10

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: February 10

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: February 9

