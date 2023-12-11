Horoscope: Lucky day of the week for each Zodiac sign, week of Nov. Dec. 11
'Tis the season!
Another week, another chance at finding love, landing that new job, or just hitting a string of perfect timing you didn’t see coming—maybe even winning the lottery. As we move toward the middle of December 2023, here are the lucky days of the week for each Zodiac sign.
Aries (March 21 to April 19)
Luckiest day of the week: December 12
Taurus (April 20 to May 20)
Luckiest day of the week: December 15
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
Luckiest day of the week: December 13
Cancer (June 21 to July 22)
Luckiest day of the week: December 11
Leo (July 23 to August 22)
Luckiest day of the week: December 17
Virgo (August 23 to September 22)
Luckiest day of the week: December 14
Libra (September 23 to October 22)
Luckiest day of the week: December 15
Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)
Luckiest day of the week: December 12
Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)
Luckiest day of the week: December 14
Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)
Luckiest day of the week: December 16
Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)
Luckiest day of the week: December 16
Pisces (February 19 to March 20)
Luckiest day of the week: December 15