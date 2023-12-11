Advertisement

Horoscope: Lucky day of the week for each Zodiac sign, week of Nov. Dec. 11

Richard Suter
·1 min read

'Tis the season!

(Photo by MARIANA SUAREZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Another week, another chance at finding love, landing that new job, or just hitting a string of perfect timing you didn’t see coming—maybe even winning the lottery. As we move toward the middle of December 2023, here are the lucky days of the week for each Zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 to April 19)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 12

Taurus (April 20 to May 20)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 15

Gemini (May 21 to June 20)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 13

Cancer (June 21 to July 22)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 11

Leo (July 23 to August 22)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 17

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 14

Libra (September 23 to October 22)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 15

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 12

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 14

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 16

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 16

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

(Horoscope Calendar)
Luckiest day of the week: December 15

